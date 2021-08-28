Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,660,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,892 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $218,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

