TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,613 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $348,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 317,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.70. The stock had a trading volume of 730,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $153.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

