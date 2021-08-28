Shopify’s (SHOP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

SHOP traded up $15.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,531.42. 521,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,817. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,507.85. Shopify has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

