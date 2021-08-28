Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.50-14.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.90 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.500-$14.700 EPS.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $387.23. 1,078,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,296. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.40. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.00.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

