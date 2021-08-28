Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the July 29th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Star Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,464,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Star Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Star Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGU stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Star Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

