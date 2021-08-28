Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Rises By 79.4%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the July 29th total of 48,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Navigator stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 47,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,088. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $503.05 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

