Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 343,040 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up about 2.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $487,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.98. The stock had a trading volume of 601,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,976. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

