Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,864 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $172,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.90. 3,128,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

