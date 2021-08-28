P.A.W. Capital Corp Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

