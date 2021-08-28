$6.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce sales of $6.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.54 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $23.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $24.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.84 billion to $29.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.69. 6,368,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $453.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

