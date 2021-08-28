Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 738,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,755. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $893.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. Photronics has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,130. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

