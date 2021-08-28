LABS Group Price Up 110.3% This Week (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $36.21 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 110.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00132571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00150850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,774.74 or 1.00162740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.15 or 0.06680608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.20 or 0.00996398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

