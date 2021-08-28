Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,334 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Aviva PLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,229. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

