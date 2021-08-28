P.A.W. Capital Corp Buys 20,000 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals makes up about 2.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 528,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 99,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 89,737 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIGR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 163,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,175. The company has a market capitalization of $272.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.25. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIGR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

