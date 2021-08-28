P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $1.83 Million Stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aspen Group comprises about 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 1.12% of Aspen Group worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 1,278.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 171,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 116,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,506. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Research analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

