Horan Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.75. 7,684,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,630,858. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

