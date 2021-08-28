Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $732,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 321.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.90. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

