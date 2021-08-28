Analysts Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to Announce $2.73 EPS

Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of ANET traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.86. 358,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $693,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $333,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,158 shares of company stock worth $56,753,905. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1,179.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 97,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

