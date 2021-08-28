$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on THG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

THG traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.35. 123,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,227 shares of company stock worth $3,208,892 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

