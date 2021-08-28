Horan Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.94. The stock had a trading volume of 357,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,348. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $109.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.