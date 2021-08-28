$2.00 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $12.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $95.77 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $249.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

Shares of SAGE traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 555,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

In other news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.