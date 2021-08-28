$2.00 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $12.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $95.77 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $249.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

Shares of SAGE traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 555,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

In other news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.