Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Cut by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.86. The company had a trading volume of 497,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $248.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

