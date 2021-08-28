Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the highest is $3.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings per share of $2.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,780,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,000,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.