Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 261.3% from the July 29th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 142,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,185. Trillion Energy International has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20.
About Trillion Energy International
