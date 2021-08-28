Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 261.3% from the July 29th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 142,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,185. Trillion Energy International has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

