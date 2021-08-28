Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Down 68.3% in August

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TIAIY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90.
About Telecom Italia
