Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Down 68.3% in August

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIAIY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

