Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.110-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.84.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.52. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.