Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Increased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after buying an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,816,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,404,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $379.49. 1,115,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,672. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.44. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $207.77 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

