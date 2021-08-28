The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,741,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

