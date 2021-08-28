Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF comprises 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $80.98. 363,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,422. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $138.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.18.

