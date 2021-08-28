First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Reduced by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 44.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,757 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,651. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.