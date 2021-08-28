US Bancorp DE Sells 6,927 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned 0.37% of Target worth $443,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Target by 3,162.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 269.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.18. 2,661,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.