$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce earnings per share of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $11.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $205.90. 3,128,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,323. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

