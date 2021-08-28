Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 463 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 268,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 12,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.