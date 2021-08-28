Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 1,997 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPEM. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 161,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,783. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $61.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.