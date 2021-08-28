Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce earnings of $3.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the highest is $3.92. Pool posted earnings per share of $2.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $14.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.94 to $14.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $480.91. 146,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,583. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.24. Pool has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $495.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.