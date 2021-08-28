$2.77 EPS Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to report $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the highest is $3.16. Fair Isaac reported earnings of $3.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $15.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.50. 237,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,362. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $497.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

