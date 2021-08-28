Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the July 29th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE EDD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.13. 159,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,550. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 22.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 47.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 517,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 167,478 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.