Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Grows By 157.3%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 157.3% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Eastern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $26.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.