AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 292.6% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,254.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AWF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,098. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.