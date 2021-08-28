Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,129. Zuora has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

