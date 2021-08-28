Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,202,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 114,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 351,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 242,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $133.81. 3,801,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.