Horan Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.37. 121,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,127. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.