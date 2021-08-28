Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. Cimpress reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cimpress.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cimpress stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.81. 76,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,085. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $236,197,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth about $23,375,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,327,000 after buying an additional 97,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,402,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 4,424.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

