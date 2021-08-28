$2.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to announce $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $2.25. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 165,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.78. 438,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,981. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.51. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $292.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

