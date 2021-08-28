Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $15.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,531.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,507.85. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $337,256,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.