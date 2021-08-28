Quant (QNT) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Quant has a market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $31.95 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $194.13 or 0.00399079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $496.84 or 0.01021403 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.