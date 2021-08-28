ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post $128.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.30 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $489.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.90 million to $501.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $570.65 million, with estimates ranging from $537.70 million to $607.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,735,000 after purchasing an additional 294,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,214. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.