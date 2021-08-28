Analysts Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.17 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $18.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $20.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ross Stores by 223.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 217.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

