Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Expands By 396.7%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 396.7% from the July 29th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of HQL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 52,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,510. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

