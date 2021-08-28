SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Short Interest Up 375.0% in August

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SBFFY remained flat at $$16.47 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

